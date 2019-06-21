White House official once appeared on podcast whose host touted race pseudoscience and interviewed white nationalists

(CNN) A senior official on President Donald Trump's National Security Council appeared on a podcast whose host has promoted claims that some races were less intelligent than others.

In the same week, Happer appeared at a conference organized by the conspiracy theorist G. Edward Griffin and on a YouTube channel that has pushed 9/11 conspiracy theories, showing Happer's willingness to be associated with prominent figures on the fringe.

On Molyneux's podcast in 2016, Happer criticized climate scientists by saying they tinkered with models to get the data to line up to prove their theory. Happer said the scientific community was motivated by tribalism and threatened by theories different from their own.

Happer also compared the science of the climate change to the consensus around the eugenics movement in the late 19th and early 20th century. Supporters of the movement believed people inherited things like criminality and mental illness and that these traits could be bred out of the population.

"When you keep hearing about scientific consensus it doesn't mean anything," he said. "There have been scientific consensuses many times in the past. Most of the time they were wrong. A good example of that was the consensus around eugenics. In the early 1900s when there were all these studies, every one of them show that the master race was good old white Anglo Saxon America."

"And so we had these restrictive immigration laws to keep out these low IQ Chinamen, and eastern Europeans, and Italians - that was all nonsense. It was fabricated data, but all the best and brightest people in America subscribed to it," he added. "The presidents of Ivy League universities, Alexander Graham Bell. You couldn't hold your head up if you didn't support eugenics in those days. That was, you know, 1900, 1910, 1920 and it was simply fraud and yet, no, nobody seemed to recognize it was fraud."

Molyneux's podcast has repeatedly hosted a number of far-right and white nationalist figures including Jared Taylor and Peter Brimelow , the creator of the white nationalist website VDare. He has also hosted Faith Goldy, who has questioned if Canada faced a "white genocide" and who was fired from a far-right website after appearing on a neo-Nazi podcast. Lauren Southern, a far-right activist with a history of anti-Islam comments who was denied entry to the United Kingdom, has also appeared on the podcast.

CNN did not find Happer pushed those controversial views himself and in an email to CNN Happer said his appearances were not endorsement of the views of others at Griffin's conference or of Molyneux.

"Over the years I've been asked to discuss my views on climate at a number of venues," Happer told CNN in an email. "My appearances are in no way an endorsement of the host, or of other speakers, particularly on issues not related to climate science."

Other speakers at the conference claimed that the government could control the weather and that the United Nations' Agenda 21 would usurp the American way of life and that scientists were trying to destroy capitalism and national sovereignty. Agenda 21 is a non-binding United Nations plan for sustainable development to combat climate change worldwide that has become the subject of conspiracy theories.

Happer argued in his speech that carbon emissions would be "beneficial" to the planet and help agriculture because plants struggled to grow with low carbon dioxide levels and greater amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere would help crops.