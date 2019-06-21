A familiar cast returns to the spotlight, and 18 headlines from the week that was

Washington (CNN) Consider this the week that saw major players return to the fray.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump did the inevitable -- he officially kicked off his reelection campaign (even though he technically filed to run for reelection the same day he was sworn in for his first term).

Promising to Keep America Great ( his slogan that tested best with his Florida rally crowd ), Trump also said he would continue to Make America Great Again -- though in an interview later in the week, he indicated he wasn't interested in growing his base of strong supporters.

Trump wasn't the only one who got back into the official swing of things -- though Joe Biden's return was more to the churn of the campaign trail itself, and the media cycles surrounding a misstep.

Biden, who served as the de facto front-runner even before he made his latest presidential bid official, experienced blowback from comments he made about the civility of segregationist Dixiecrat senators, saying Sen. James O. Eastland never "called me 'boy,' he always called me 'son.' "