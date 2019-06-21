A familiar cast returns to the spotlight, and 18 headlines from the week that was

Washington (CNN)Consider this the week that saw major players return to the fray.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump did the inevitable -- he officially kicked off his reelection campaign (even though he technically filed to run for reelection the same day he was sworn in for his first term).
Promising to Keep America Great (his slogan that tested best with his Florida rally crowd), Trump also said he would continue to Make America Great Again -- though in an interview later in the week, he indicated he wasn't interested in growing his base of strong supporters.
Trump wasn't the only one who got back into the official swing of things -- though Joe Biden's return was more to the churn of the campaign trail itself, and the media cycles surrounding a misstep.
Biden, who served as the de facto front-runner even before he made his latest presidential bid official, experienced blowback from comments he made about the civility of segregationist Dixiecrat senators, saying Sen. James O. Eastland never "called me 'boy,' he always called me 'son.' "
That prompted pushback from campaign rival New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who said Biden should apologize for his remarks. Biden fired back, saying it was Booker who should apologize. The back-and-forth ceased Wednesday night when Biden then called Booker. The two had a conversation, described as respectful, though apologies weren't exchanged.
Up until now, Biden sought to elevate himself from his two dozen-ish fellow Democrats running for president by staying away from cattle calls that draw the field and largely campaigning to the beat of his own drum. But that strategy can last for only so long.
Biden will cross paths with Booker and the rest of the field on Friday in South Carolina, where both are expected to spend the weekend at a slate of Democratic party events -- including speaking back-to-back at the iconic annual Clyburn fish fry.
Even Washington saw the return of a familiar face.
Hope Hicks, Trump's former aide, appeared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to testify behind closed doors about possible obstruction of justice by the President. She did not disclose much -- attorneys from the Trump administration blocked her from responding to 155 questions.
But things have changed. Hicks, once among Trump's closest confidantes, now rarely speaks to her former boss.
Even Roy Moore decided to come back for seconds: He announced Thursday that he'd again seek a US Senate seat from Alabama after losing the 2017 special election to Democrat Doug Jones after three women alleged he sexually abused them when they were teenagers decades ago.
The Point: The new week brought a return of old faces. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
And now, the week in 18 headlines:
Monday:
Tuesday:
- Trump issues vague threat to begin deporting 'millions' of undocumented immigrants next week
- Trump launches 2020 bid with familiar refrains on immigration, trade
- Shanahan withdraws as defense pick after domestic allegations
- Trump privately skeptical about military engagement with Iran
- Trump doesn't apologize for his Central Park Five ads
- White House to assert immunity for Hope Hicks' testimony
Wednesday:
Thursday:
Friday: