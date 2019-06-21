Putin halts Russian flights to Georgia

(CNN) Flights carrying Russians to nearby Georgia will be halted after anti-Russian protests flared in the former Soviet republic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a temporary flight ban to begin next month, state news agency TASS reported on Friday. It added that Putin has also ordered the repatriation of Russian citizens temporarily living in Georgia.

"Starting on July 8, 2019, Russian airlines are temporarily prohibited from carrying out air transportation (including commercial) of citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of Georgia," TASS said.

The announcement comes after Thursday's large-scale demonstrations by Georgian protestors against a visit by Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov to the Georgian parliament in the capital city Tblisi. Georgia's president has since accused Russia of meddling in its internal affairs and stirring anger.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili wrote on Facebook late Thursday: "Russia is our enemy and occupier. Today, the Fifth Column orchestrated by Russia might become more dangerous than open aggression."

Read More