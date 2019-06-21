What to expect at Sunday's BET Awards

(CNN) The 2019 BET Awards will celebrate the very best in entertainment, culture and sports on Sunday.

Regina Hall is set to host the 19th annual awards show, which will air live on BET from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Some highlights to look out for: The late Nipsey Hussle will posthumously be honored with a humanitarian award and special tribute performance by John Legend, DJ Khaled and YG.

Mary J. Blige will receive a lifetime achievement award, and filmmaker Tyler Perry will be recognized with the Ultimate Icon Award.</