Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, acknowledge people on a street in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un have pledged to work toward "peace and stability" on the Korean peninsula during the Chinese President's historic visit to North Korea.

"The friendship between China and DPRK conforms to the wishes of people from both countries," Xi said according to a report in Chinese state media.

His visit marks the first time a Chinese leader has traveled to North Korea in 14 years.