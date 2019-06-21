Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A man sells ugly fruit by the thousands, America names its first Native American poet laureate, and people around the world celebrate the longest day of the year. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
JoAnn Morgan endured obscene phone calls and had to use men's bathrooms. But she was the only woman in the Apollo 11 firing room -- and she had moxie. Watch never-seen-before footage of Morgan in the CNN Film "Apollo 11" on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, only on CNN.
Here's how -- and why -- the founder of Imperfect Produce got 200,000 people to buy ugly fruits and vegetables.
They wanted a son so much they made their daughter live as a boy. Until the age of 2, Mangal was Madina, one of seven daughters chosen by her parents to live as a boy under an Afghan tradition called "bacha posh."
Joy Harjo has been named the country's next poet laureate, becoming the first Native American to hold that position. Read about her triumph through the lens of Nick Martin, a member of the Sappony Tribe and a staff writer for Splinter.
Across roads, bridges, schools and farms, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gives the nation's infrastructure a D+ grade. Here's what that means for people across the country.
Could Chinese medicine be the next step in cancer recovery? Here's a look at the advantages and complications of targeting treatment with ancient medicine.
From Sweden's Midsummer to Eastern Europe's Kupala, the summer solstice celebrates the longest day of the year and the romance that comes with it.