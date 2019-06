(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump said he called off US strikes on Iran with 10 minutes to spare after learning that 150 people might die.

-- Missouri moved closer to becoming the first state without an abortion clinic. The state's health department rejected a license renewal for a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis, but it will remain open pending a court order.

-- Cardi B is facing new charges after a grand jury indicted the rapper over her alleged participation in a fight last summer at a New York strip club , a law enforcement source says.