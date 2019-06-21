(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump said he called off US strikes on Iran with 10 minutes to spare after learning that 150 people might die.
-- Missouri moved closer to becoming the first state without an abortion clinic. The state's health department rejected a license renewal for a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis, but it will remain open pending a court order.
-- Cardi B is facing new charges after a grand jury indicted the rapper over her alleged participation in a fight last summer at a New York strip club, a law enforcement source says.
-- A huge fire that could be seen for miles erupted at a Philadelphia oil refinery.
-- Some notable faces were left out of the "Today" show's 25th anniversary video for Studio 1A, its glass-enclosed set and plaza in New York's Rockefeller Center. Find out who.
-- The Supreme Court sided with a black death row inmate who was tried six times for murder, citing the prosecutor's efforts to keep African-Americans off the jury.
-- Trump reportedly threatened a journalist with prison time. Find out what happened.
-- Is your morning cup of joe helping or harming your health?
-- In a galaxy not so far away, gray seals can sing the "Star Wars" theme song. Listen to them.