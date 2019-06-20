Photos: The week in 26 photos An armed man, identified by officials as Brian Isaack Clyde, is seen outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas on Monday, June 17. The photo was taken by Tom Fox, a photographer with the Dallas Morning News who was there to cover a trial. The gunman opened fire but was shot by law enforcement before he got a chance to enter the building. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Sled dogs travel through melted ice water in northwest Greenland on Thursday, June 13. Greenland's "melt season" runs from June to August, with the bulk of melting occurring in July, the hottest month. But this year has already seen massive amounts of ice lost.

US President Donald Trump officially launched his re-election campaign with a rally in Orlando on Tuesday, June 18. His speech made clear he plans to run on the same formula that narrowly delivered him the presidency in 2016.

Footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is shown outside a shopping mall in Beijing on Thursday, June 20. Xi's visit is the first time a Chinese leader has traveled to North Korea in 14 years.

A rare formation of clouds wowed onlookers at Virginia's Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday, June 18.

A man holds a picture of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsy during a symbolic funeral prayer in Istanbul on Tuesday, June 18. Morsy, Egypt's first democratically elected leader, collapsed and died in a Cairo court on Monday, soon after making a final statement in his trial on espionage charges. Egypt's state-run Al Ahram Online reported that Morsy suffered a heart attack. He was 67 years old.

A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia, hundreds of miles from its usual habitat, on Monday, June 17. The last time a polar bear appeared near Norilsk was more than 40 years ago, Anatoly Nikolaichuk, head of the Taimyr Department of the State Forest Control Agency, told Russian state news agency TASS.

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks, once President Donald Trump's closest West Wing confidante, leaves Capitol Hill after a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, June 19. She wasn't responding to any questions about her time at the White House, but she was answering questions about her time on the Trump campaign, which is not covered by executive privilege.

A satellite image, taken on Saturday, June 15, shows the dried-out Puzhal reservoir in Chennai, India. Millions of people are running out of usable water in Chennai, which is experiencing major droughts and a rapidly worsening water crisis.

Israelis in the Golan Heights take photos of a sign at the proposed site of a new settlement named after US President Donald Trump. The sign was unveiled Sunday, June 16, by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who thanked Trump for breaking with the international community to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

A young migrant cries inside an immigration holding cell after being removed from a bus in Comitan, Mexico, on Sunday, June 16. He said that if he gets sent back to Honduras, he will be killed. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump suspended tariffs on Mexican goods after negotiators from the United States and Mexico were able to reach a deal on immigration enforcement.

Daisy, a 3-week-old Barbary macaque, is held by her father at the Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling, Scotland, on Friday, June 14.

A spectator attends the Royal Ascot horse races in Ascot, England, on Tuesday, June 17. There is a strict dress code at the annual spectacle.

Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates testifies Wednesday, June 19, at a House panel hearing on reparations for slavery. Coates put a spotlight on the subject with a 2014 story in The Atlantic magazine.

Tiny satellites from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Japan are released into Earth's orbit on Monday, June 17.

Amy Powers is approached by a couple of "walkers" Saturday, June 15, during an interactive tour in Haralson, Georgia, where they have filmed some of AMC's hit zombie show "The Walking Dead."

A rainbow appears over the Stonehenge monument as revelers arrive for summer solstice celebrations in Wiltshire, England, on Thursday, June 20. The annual festival attracts hundreds of people to the 5,000-year-old stone circle to mark the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

Comedian Jon Stewart, right, embraces Stephen Colbert on an episode of "The Late Show" on Monday, June 17. During his appearance on the show, Stewart responded to a recent statement about him made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Middle-school students attend a national flag-raising ceremony in Xinjiang County, China, on Monday, June 17. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Muslim students attend a yoga lesson at a school in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday, June 18.

Laura Hunter brushes Bo the Highland cow ahead of the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, June 19.

A swimmer rides a water slide at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, June 16.

Nognongon Meite, the mother of Isiaka Meite, is comforted by her daughter Naminata, center, at a family member's home on Monday, June 17. Isiaka Meite was killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a graduation party in Philadelphia.

This aerial photo shows "Beyond Walls," a spray-painted series of interlocked hands in Paris on Friday, June 14. It's the work of French street artist Saype, and it pays tribute to the work of the migrant charity SOS Mediterranee.

Rapper Cardi B suffers a wardrobe malfunction while performing at the Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 16. After ripping the backside of her beaded jumpsuit, she informed the audience of the mishap and briefly left the stage. She returned wearing a bathrobe, which she wore for the rest of her set.