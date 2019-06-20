The week in 26 photos

Daisy, a 3-week-old Barbary macaque, is held by her father at the Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling, Scotland, on Friday, June 14.
Tiny satellites from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Japan are released into Earth's orbit on Monday, June 17.
Amy Powers is approached by a couple of "walkers" Saturday, June 15, during an interactive tour in Haralson, Georgia, where they have filmed some of AMC's hit zombie show "The Walking Dead."
A rainbow appears over the Stonehenge monument as revelers arrive for summer solstice celebrations in Wiltshire, England, on Thursday, June 20. The annual festival attracts hundreds of people to the 5,000-year-old stone circle to mark the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.
Middle-school students attend a national flag-raising ceremony in Xinjiang County, China, on Monday, June 17. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.
Muslim students attend a yoga lesson at a school in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday, June 18.
Laura Hunter brushes Bo the Highland cow ahead of the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, June 19.
A swimmer rides a water slide at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, June 16.
This aerial photo shows "Beyond Walls," a spray-painted series of interlocked hands in Paris on Friday, June 14. It's the work of French street artist Saype, and it pays tribute to the work of the migrant charity SOS Mediterranee.