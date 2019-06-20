Breaking News

The week in 26 photos

Updated 9:58 PM ET, Thu June 20, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An armed man, identified by officials as Brian Isaack Clyde, is seen outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas on Monday, June 17. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/18/us/dallas-gunman-photo-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The photo was taken&lt;/a&gt; by Tom Fox, a photographer with the Dallas Morning News who was there to cover a trial. The gunman opened fire but was shot by law enforcement before he got a chance to enter the building.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
An armed man, identified by officials as Brian Isaack Clyde, is seen outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas on Monday, June 17. The photo was taken by Tom Fox, a photographer with the Dallas Morning News who was there to cover a trial. The gunman opened fire but was shot by law enforcement before he got a chance to enter the building.
Hide Caption
1 of 26
Sled dogs travel through melted ice water in northwest Greenland on Thursday, June 13. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/17/health/greenland-ice-sheet-intl-hnk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Greenland&#39;s &quot;melt season&quot;&lt;/a&gt; runs from June to August, with the bulk of melting occurring in July, the hottest month. But this year has already seen massive amounts of ice lost.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Sled dogs travel through melted ice water in northwest Greenland on Thursday, June 13. Greenland's "melt season" runs from June to August, with the bulk of melting occurring in July, the hottest month. But this year has already seen massive amounts of ice lost.
Hide Caption
2 of 26
US President Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/18/politics/trump-orlando-rally-reelection/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;officially launched his re-election campaign&lt;/a&gt; with a rally in Orlando on Tuesday, June 18. His speech made clear he plans to run on the same formula that narrowly delivered him the presidency in 2016.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
US President Donald Trump officially launched his re-election campaign with a rally in Orlando on Tuesday, June 18. His speech made clear he plans to run on the same formula that narrowly delivered him the presidency in 2016.
Hide Caption
3 of 26
Footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is shown outside a shopping mall in Beijing on Thursday, June 20. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/19/asia/xi-jinping-pyongyang-hnk-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Xi&#39;s visit&lt;/a&gt; is the first time a Chinese leader has traveled to North Korea in 14 years.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is shown outside a shopping mall in Beijing on Thursday, June 20. Xi's visit is the first time a Chinese leader has traveled to North Korea in 14 years.
Hide Caption
4 of 26
A rare formation of clouds &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/rare-wave-cloud-formation-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wowed onlookers&lt;/a&gt; at Virginia&#39;s Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday, June 18.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A rare formation of clouds wowed onlookers at Virginia's Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday, June 18.
Hide Caption
5 of 26
A man holds a picture of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsy during a symbolic funeral prayer in Istanbul on Tuesday, June 18. Morsy, Egypt&#39;s first democratically elected leader, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/17/middleeast/mohamed-morsy-dies-egypt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;collapsed and died in a Cairo court&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, soon after making a final statement in his trial on espionage charges. Egypt&#39;s state-run Al Ahram Online reported that Morsy suffered a heart attack. He was 67 years old.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A man holds a picture of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsy during a symbolic funeral prayer in Istanbul on Tuesday, June 18. Morsy, Egypt's first democratically elected leader, collapsed and died in a Cairo court on Monday, soon after making a final statement in his trial on espionage charges. Egypt's state-run Al Ahram Online reported that Morsy suffered a heart attack. He was 67 years old.
Hide Caption
6 of 26
A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/19/europe/starving-polar-bear-norislk-intl-scli/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hundreds of miles from its usual habitat,&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, June 17. The last time a polar bear appeared near Norilsk was more than 40 years ago, Anatoly Nikolaichuk, head of the Taimyr Department of the State Forest Control Agency, told Russian state news agency TASS.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia, hundreds of miles from its usual habitat, on Monday, June 17. The last time a polar bear appeared near Norilsk was more than 40 years ago, Anatoly Nikolaichuk, head of the Taimyr Department of the State Forest Control Agency, told Russian state news agency TASS.
Hide Caption
7 of 26
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks, once President Donald Trump&#39;s closest West Wing confidante, leaves Capitol Hill after a &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/19/politics/trump-hope-hicks-relationship/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, June 19. She wasn&#39;t responding to any questions &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/19/politics/hope-hicks-testify-house/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;about her time at the White House,&lt;/a&gt; but she was answering questions about her time on the Trump campaign, which is not covered by executive privilege.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks, once President Donald Trump's closest West Wing confidante, leaves Capitol Hill after a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, June 19. She wasn't responding to any questions about her time at the White House, but she was answering questions about her time on the Trump campaign, which is not covered by executive privilege.
Hide Caption
8 of 26
A satellite image, taken on Saturday, June 15, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/20/world/chennai-satellite-images-reservoirs-water-crisis-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;shows the dried-out Puzhal reservoir&lt;/a&gt; in Chennai, India. Millions of people are running out of usable water in Chennai, which is experiencing major droughts and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/20/india/gallery/india-water-crisis-chennai-drought/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a rapidly worsening water crisis.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A satellite image, taken on Saturday, June 15, shows the dried-out Puzhal reservoir in Chennai, India. Millions of people are running out of usable water in Chennai, which is experiencing major droughts and a rapidly worsening water crisis.
Hide Caption
9 of 26
Israelis in the Golan Heights take photos of a sign at the proposed site of a new settlement named after US President Donald Trump. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/17/politics/trump-heights-golan-settlement-us-israel-scli-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The sign was unveiled&lt;/a&gt; Sunday, June 16, by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who thanked Trump for breaking with the international community to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Israelis in the Golan Heights take photos of a sign at the proposed site of a new settlement named after US President Donald Trump. The sign was unveiled Sunday, June 16, by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who thanked Trump for breaking with the international community to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
Hide Caption
10 of 26
A young migrant cries inside an immigration holding cell after being removed from a bus in Comitan, Mexico, on Sunday, June 16. He said that if he gets sent back to Honduras, he will be killed. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump suspended tariffs on Mexican goods after negotiators from the United States and Mexico &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/07/politics/trump-tariffs-mexico-mike-pence/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were able to reach a deal on immigration enforcement. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A young migrant cries inside an immigration holding cell after being removed from a bus in Comitan, Mexico, on Sunday, June 16. He said that if he gets sent back to Honduras, he will be killed. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump suspended tariffs on Mexican goods after negotiators from the United States and Mexico were able to reach a deal on immigration enforcement.
Hide Caption
11 of 26
Daisy, a 3-week-old Barbary macaque, is held by her father at the Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling, Scotland, on Friday, June 14.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Daisy, a 3-week-old Barbary macaque, is held by her father at the Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling, Scotland, on Friday, June 14.
Hide Caption
12 of 26
A spectator attends the Royal Ascot horse races in Ascot, England, on Tuesday, June 17. There is a strict dress code at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/19/sport/royal-ascot-day-in-life-2019-people/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the annual spectacle.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A spectator attends the Royal Ascot horse races in Ascot, England, on Tuesday, June 17. There is a strict dress code at the annual spectacle.
Hide Caption
13 of 26
Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates testifies Wednesday, June 19, at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/19/politics/house-judiciary-committee-hearing-reparations/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a House panel hearing on reparations for slavery.&lt;/a&gt; Coates put a spotlight on the subject with a 2014 story in The Atlantic magazine.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates testifies Wednesday, June 19, at a House panel hearing on reparations for slavery. Coates put a spotlight on the subject with a 2014 story in The Atlantic magazine.
Hide Caption
14 of 26
Tiny satellites from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Japan are released into Earth&#39;s orbit on Monday, June 17.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Tiny satellites from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Japan are released into Earth's orbit on Monday, June 17.
Hide Caption
15 of 26
Amy Powers is approached by a couple of &quot;walkers&quot; Saturday, June 15, during an interactive tour in Haralson, Georgia, where they have filmed some of AMC&#39;s hit zombie show &quot;The Walking Dead.&quot;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Amy Powers is approached by a couple of "walkers" Saturday, June 15, during an interactive tour in Haralson, Georgia, where they have filmed some of AMC's hit zombie show "The Walking Dead."
Hide Caption
16 of 26
A rainbow appears over the Stonehenge monument as revelers arrive for summer solstice celebrations in Wiltshire, England, on Thursday, June 20. The annual festival attracts hundreds of people to the 5,000-year-old stone circle to mark the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A rainbow appears over the Stonehenge monument as revelers arrive for summer solstice celebrations in Wiltshire, England, on Thursday, June 20. The annual festival attracts hundreds of people to the 5,000-year-old stone circle to mark the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.
Hide Caption
17 of 26
Comedian Jon Stewart, right, embraces Stephen Colbert on an episode of &quot;The Late Show&quot; on Monday, June 17. During his appearance on the show, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/18/media/jon-stewart-late-show/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Stewart responded&lt;/a&gt; to a recent statement about him made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Comedian Jon Stewart, right, embraces Stephen Colbert on an episode of "The Late Show" on Monday, June 17. During his appearance on the show, Stewart responded to a recent statement about him made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Hide Caption
18 of 26
Middle-school students attend a national flag-raising ceremony in Xinjiang County, China, on Monday, June 17. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the People&#39;s Republic of China.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Middle-school students attend a national flag-raising ceremony in Xinjiang County, China, on Monday, June 17. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.
Hide Caption
19 of 26
Muslim students attend a yoga lesson at a school in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday, June 18.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Muslim students attend a yoga lesson at a school in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday, June 18.
Hide Caption
20 of 26
Laura Hunter brushes Bo the Highland cow ahead of the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, June 19.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Laura Hunter brushes Bo the Highland cow ahead of the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, June 19.
Hide Caption
21 of 26
A swimmer rides a water slide at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, June 16.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A swimmer rides a water slide at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, June 16.
Hide Caption
22 of 26
Nognongon Meite, the mother of Isiaka Meite, is comforted by her daughter Naminata, center, at a family member&#39;s home on Monday, June 17. Isiaka Meite was killed Sunday when &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/17/us/philadelphia-graduation-party-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a gunman opened fire on a graduation party in Philadelphia.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Nognongon Meite, the mother of Isiaka Meite, is comforted by her daughter Naminata, center, at a family member's home on Monday, June 17. Isiaka Meite was killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a graduation party in Philadelphia.
Hide Caption
23 of 26
This aerial photo shows &quot;Beyond Walls,&quot; a spray-painted series of interlocked hands in Paris on Friday, June 14. It&#39;s the work of French street artist Saype, and it pays tribute to the work of the migrant charity SOS Mediterranee.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
This aerial photo shows "Beyond Walls," a spray-painted series of interlocked hands in Paris on Friday, June 14. It's the work of French street artist Saype, and it pays tribute to the work of the migrant charity SOS Mediterranee.
Hide Caption
24 of 26
Rapper Cardi B &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/17/entertainment/cardi-b-wardrobe-malfunction-bathrobe-bonnaroo-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;suffers a wardrobe malfunction&lt;/a&gt; while performing at the Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 16. After ripping the backside of her beaded jumpsuit, she informed the audience of the mishap and briefly left the stage. She returned wearing a bathrobe, which she wore for the rest of her set.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Rapper Cardi B suffers a wardrobe malfunction while performing at the Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 16. After ripping the backside of her beaded jumpsuit, she informed the audience of the mishap and briefly left the stage. She returned wearing a bathrobe, which she wore for the rest of her set.
Hide Caption
25 of 26
A man washes his horse in the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in Gaza on Tuesday, June 18. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2019/06/13/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0614/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 34 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A man washes his horse in the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in Gaza on Tuesday, June 18. See last week in 34 photos
Hide Caption
26 of 26
01 week in photos 062102 week in photos 062103 week in photos 062104 week in photos 062105 week in photos 062106 week in photos 062107 week in photos 062108 week in photos 062109 week in photos 062125 week in photos 062110 week in photos 062111 week in photos 062112b week in photos 062113 week in photos 062114 week in photos 062115 week in photos 062126 week in photos16 week in photos 0621 RESTRICTED17 week in photos 0621 RESTRICTED18 week in photos 062119 week in photos 062120 week in photos 062121 week in photos 062122 week in photos 062123 week in photos 0621 RESTRICTED24 week in photos 0621
Take a look at 26 photos of the week from June 13 through June 20.