Chennai, India, is almost out of water. Satellite images show its nearly bone-dry reservoirs

(CNN) Very little rain, recent scorching temperatures and a late monsoon season are being blamed for the water shortage in India's sixth-largest city, with nearly 5 million residents.

Chennai's water supply comes from four reservoirs, all of which are almost completely dry because the monsoon rain that replenishes them has not come on time. Satellite imagery is making very clear just how low their reservoirs are.

Lake Puzhal, the city's largest, is the large body of water in the satellite image from Maxar below. On June 15, 2018, it was full of blue water.

One year later, the reservoir has been reduced to an almost completely dry lake bed.

Aerial video from a passenger plane shows the dusty lake bed now. Srini Swaminathan took the video of Lake Puzhal as he left Chennai on a flight.

