A possible tornado tore into a Texas church as teens huddled inside

(CNN) A possible tornado tore through northeast Texas on Wednesday night, tearing apart a church as members of its youth group huddled inside.

Parts of the roof were blown away by the high winds, but the church's steeple remained intact.

Two teens who had arrived early for the youth group meeting told CNN affiliate KTVT that they watched the roof at Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville collapse as water started pouring in.

"The roof of our building literally collapsed right in front of us and started coming down," Corbin Hudgins said. "Water was coming under the door, flooding the place."

"Our church building was just like destroyed. It crumbled in," Oscar Montibaiz added.

