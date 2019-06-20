A possible tornado tore into a Texas church as teens huddled inside

(CNN)A possible tornado tore through northeast Texas on Wednesday night, tearing apart a church as members of its youth group huddled inside.
Parts of the roof were blown away by the high winds, but the church's steeple remained intact.
Two teens who had arrived early for the youth group meeting told CNN affiliate KTVT that they watched the roof at Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville collapse as water started pouring in.
"The roof of our building literally collapsed right in front of us and started coming down," Corbin Hudgins said. "Water was coming under the door, flooding the place."
"Our church building was just like destroyed. It crumbled in," Oscar Montibaiz added.
Neither of the teens were injured by the storm.
The National Weather Service is investigating today whether or not it was a confirmed tornado -- though they had put out a Tornado Warning just after the damage reports came in.
"Praise God for protection of life, and for Godly men and women that rebuild HIS HOUSE!" the church wrote on its Facebook page shortly after the severe weather.