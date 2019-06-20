Texas 'porch pirates' will face felony charges over mail theft under new law

(CNN) Texas is cracking down on so-called porch pirates, who steal packages and other mail from people's doorsteps and mailboxes.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation last week that will increase punishment for stealing mail, which is defined as "a letter, postal card, package, bag, or other sealed article" addressed to an individual that has been dropped off by a common carrier or delivery service, or has been left by a customer for pickup.

Under the new law, convicted mail thieves could be sentenced to between 180 days in jail and 10 years in prison, depending on how many people they have targeted. They will also face fines ranging from $4,000 to $10,000.

Mail theft is a felony under federal law, but it had only been punishable as a misdemeanor with a ticket under state law.

