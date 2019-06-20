(CNN) Most people would love a home up north and a place down in Florida where they could split their time.

Many baseball players already do it -- with a month and half or so at spring training before heading to their home city for the regular season.

But the Tampa Bay Rays, an American League team with low attendance and an uninspiring stadium , are exploring the possibility of playing some of their homestands in future seasons in St. Petersburg, Florida, and some 1,500 miles away in Montreal

There hasn't been a major league baseball team in Montreal since 2004 when the Expos left for Washington. The city is host to two spring training games each year at 43-year-old Olympic Stadium, where they draw about 22,000-24,000 people for each contest.

"My priority remains the same, I am committed to keeping baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come," Rays owner Stu Sternberg said, according to a tweet posted to the team's verified account. "I believe this concept is worthy of serious exploration."

Read More