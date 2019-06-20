Man threatens to 'kill every gay person I can' at St. Louis PrideFest, report says

(CNN) A Missouri man has been arrested after threatening to "kill every gay person I can" at PrideFest in St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which cited court documents.

Edward Terry of Overland, Missouri, was charged on Tuesday with making a terrorist threat after he sent an email to one of PrideSTL's parade planners saying he would "come to pride fest with my guns to kill every gay person I can before I kill myself," according to the paper.

The manager of PrideSTL contacted the FBI, and authorities tracked the email back to Terry through his cellphone, according to the Post-Dispatch. Terry told police he created the account using the name of a woman he once lived with, the paper reported.

CNN has reached out to police and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney to independently confirm.

St. Louis' PrideFest is scheduled for June 29 and 30.

