10 people are shot at a lounge in Allentown, Pennsylvania, police say

(CNN) Ten people were injured in a shooting early Thursday outside a lounge in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Allentown, and police are looking for what they believe are several shooters, authorities said.

Several people -- likely three -- opened fire just before 2 a.m. outside the Déjà Vu nightclub, Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin and Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben said in a joint statement.

"This does not appear to be an indiscriminate shooting; it appears that at least one individual was a target," the joint statement reads, without saying who the target was.

No further details were immediately available about who fired the shots, Allentown police Capt. Bill Lake said. No arrests in the case have been reported.

All 10 people who were shot are expected to survive, Lake said.

Read More