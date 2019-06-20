(CNN) In the least surprising news of the day, Duke superstar Zion Williamson was the first name called when the NBA draft began Thursday night in New York.

Williamson was overcome with emotion after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver finally announced he had been selected by the New Orleans Pelicans.

With tears in his eyes, he told draft broadcaster ESPN, "I don't know what to say. I didn't think I'd be in this position. My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom."

Williamson choked up as he talked about his mother.

"She put her dreams aside for mine," he said.

