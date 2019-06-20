Georgians received an alarming test alert for a 'radiological hazard'

(CNN) Many Georgians got a terrifying wake-up call Thursday morning after their phones received a test emergency alert notification about a radiological hazard.

When the alert alarm sounded around 8 a.m., residents picked up their phones to find a disconcerting message: "EAS Radiological Hazard Warning THIS IS A TEST."

The alert was sent by Georgia's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA), which tried to dispel residents' fears in a tweet

"You may have received a **TEST** emergency alert this morning regarding a radiological emergency in Georgia," GEMA said. "We regularly test our emergency alert systems to ensure they are working properly and this was ... ONLY A TEST MESSAGE. There is no radiological emergency."

You may have received a **TEST** emergency alert this morning regarding a radiological emergency in Georgia. We regularly test our emergency alert systems to ensure they are working properly and this was a ONLY A TEST MESSAGE. There is no radiological emergency. pic.twitter.com/W8u4yZglow — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMA) June 20, 2019

Still, some recipients expressed confusion and said the alert could have been more clear that it was just a test.

