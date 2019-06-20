Meghan and Harry split from joint charity with William and Kate

London (CNN) Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are formally splitting from the Royal Foundation, the body that co-ordinates their charitable work with William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, it was announced Thursday.

Royal aides said the decision was a mutual one between all four royals, as the couples are on divergent paths. The Cambridges are taking on more formal and restrictive roles as future king and queen while the Sussexes have more flexibility.

Aides denied rumors of a rift between the couples and pointed out they will continue appearing together at royal engagements and on shared passions such as the Heads Together mental health initiative.