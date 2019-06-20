The company that owns TikTok now has one billion users and many are outside China

Hong Kong (CNN Business) ByteDance, the Beijing-based startup behind popular short video platform TikTok, has amassed more than one billion monthly active users across its apps.

A company executive announced the milestone at the Shanghai Film Festival this week. A ByteDance spokeswoman confirmed his remarks to CNN Business on Thursday, saying the billion mark was crossed earlier this year.

ByteDance has more than a dozen apps including news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, trending video platform Top Buzz and selfie app FaceU.

But the company's global success is based on TikTok, where users share short videos of themselves lip-syncing, cooking, dancing or just being silly.

Apple's AAPL As of March, TikTok was the most downloaded app inApp Store for five consecutive quarters, according to market research firm Sensor Tower. Overall, it was the third most downloaded app worldwide for the first three months of this year.

