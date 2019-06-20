Breaking News

Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius win Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

June 20, 2019

Frankie Dettori (yellow cap) rode Stradivarius to a second straight victory in the prestigious Gold Cup on Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot.
Day three
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Enclosure ahead of Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Enclosure ahead of Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot.
Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot is when the extra special outfits are on display.
Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot is when the extra special outfits are on display.
Some dress and hat combinations can be truly extravagant.
Some dress and hat combinations can be truly extravagant.
Premier League footballers Peter Crouch (right) and Glen Johnson with their wives on Ladies' Day.
Premier League footballers Peter Crouch (right) and Glen Johnson with their wives on Ladies' Day.
The Royal Procession makes its way down the Straight Mile at Royal Ascot ahead of racing.
Day two:
Queen Elizabeth II was joined by Alan Brooke, 3rd Viscount Brookeborough, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in the leading carriage, pulled by Windsor Greys.
Queen Elizabeth II was joined by Alan Brooke, 3rd Viscount Brookeborough, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in the leading carriage, pulled by Windsor Greys.
Taiwanese model, actress and singer Lin Chi-ling was one of a host of celebrities at Royal Ascot Wednesday.
Taiwanese model, actress and singer Lin Chi-ling was one of a host of celebrities at Royal Ascot Wednesday.
Veteran Italian jockey Frankie Dettori treated the crowd to his trademark flying dismount after clinching his 61st winner at Royal Ascot in the opener.
Veteran Italian jockey Frankie Dettori treated the crowd to his trademark flying dismount after clinching his 61st winner at Royal Ascot in the opener.
The heavens opened later Wednesday as Frankie Dettori rode Crystal Ocean (right) to victory in the showpiece Prince Of Wales's Stakes.
The heavens opened later Wednesday as Frankie Dettori rode Crystal Ocean (right) to victory in the showpiece Prince Of Wales's Stakes.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II riding in the leading carriage during the Royal Procession to open Royal Ascot 2019.
Day one:
The Queen was accompanied by Dutch King Willem-Alexander (left), Queen Maxima (right) and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.
The Queen was accompanied by Dutch King Willem-Alexander (left), Queen Maxima (right) and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William enjoy the occasion despite the rain.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William enjoy the occasion despite the rain.
Queen Maxima was full of smiles as she waved to racegoers.
Queen Maxima was full of smiles as she waved to racegoers.
Royal Ascot is a highlight of the British sporting and cultural calendar.
Royal Ascot is a highlight of the British sporting and cultural calendar.
The event features five days of world-class horse racing and high fashion.
The event features five days of world-class horse racing and high fashion.
Racegoers are encouraged to express themselves within the confines of a strict dress code.
Racegoers are encouraged to express themselves within the confines of a strict dress code.
New Zealand model Georgia Fowler is among a host of celebrities in attendance on day one.
New Zealand model Georgia Fowler is among a host of celebrities in attendance on day one.
Hats are an essential Royal Ascot accessory.
Hats are an essential Royal Ascot accessory.
Light rain Tuesday couldn't dampen spirits at Royal Ascot in Berkshire, west of London.
Light rain Tuesday couldn't dampen spirits at Royal Ascot in Berkshire, west of London.
Upmarket picnics in the car park are a Royal Ascot tradition for some.
Upmarket picnics in the car park are a Royal Ascot tradition for some.
Daniel Tudhope rode Lord Glitters (grey) to victory in the opening Queen Anne Stakes on day one.
Daniel Tudhope rode Lord Glitters (grey) to victory in the opening Queen Anne Stakes on day one.
James Doyle rode Blue Point (blue) to win the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes.
James Doyle rode Blue Point (blue) to win the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes.
Ryan Moore rode Circus Maximus (second left, white cap) to victory in the showpiece St James's Palace Stakes ahead of the third-placed Frankie Dettori-trained favorite Too Darn Hot (in pink, center).
Ryan Moore rode Circus Maximus (second left, white cap) to victory in the showpiece St James's Palace Stakes ahead of the third-placed Frankie Dettori-trained favorite Too Darn Hot (in pink, center).
The Royal Enclosure is the high-society place to be seen at Ascot.
The Royal Enclosure is the high-society place to be seen at Ascot.
Punters can bet on the color of the Queen's hat every day.
Punters can bet on the color of the Queen's hat every day.
Attendees dress up for the occasion.
Attendees dress up for the occasion.
Members of the band 'The Tootsie Rollers' pose ahead of day on at Royal AScot.
Members of the band 'The Tootsie Rollers' pose ahead of day on at Royal AScot.
The Royal Procession makes its way down the Straight Mile at Royal Ascot ahead of racing.
Day two:
(CNN)Frankie Dettori played a familiar tune on Stradivarius to win a second straight Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

The victory was Dettori's fourth win from four races on Ladies Day and a seventh Gold Cup in all.
The John Gosden-trained favorite beat Dee Ex Bee and Master of Reality after a thrilling battle up the home straight.
The veteran Italian, 48, famously won all seven races at Ascot in September 1996.
    "What an amazing horse he is, he's a horse for the big occasion and I love him dearly," said Dettori, who has won 66 races at Royal Ascot over the years.
    "The people love him."
      The Gold Cup, a marathon test over two-and-a-half miles, is the $635,000 showpiece race of Royal Ascot.
      More to follow.