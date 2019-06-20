Israel Folau looks for $2.1 million in legal battle with Rugby Australia

(CNN) Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia following a homophobic social media post, is crowdfunding A$3 million (US$2.1 million) to pursue a legal battle against the governing body.

Folau, a devout Christian who has been capped 73 times by his country, was found guilty of a code of conduct breach and stripped of his contract last month for an Instagram post that said "hell awaits" gay people.

On Thursday, he published a GoFundMe page and a YouTube video asking members of the public to donate money as a contribution towards his legal battle with Rugby Australia.

"My fight with Rugby Australia to defend my right to practice my religion has so far cost my wife Maria and me over A$100,000 in legal fees," Folau says in the video.

