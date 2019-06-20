The 2006 Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act requires sex offenders to register with the National Sex offender registry and update their registration when they travel or move.

Thursday's 5-3 opinion turns away an effort to revive the "non-delegation doctrine" of the Constitution -- a legal theory that holds that Congress can't delegate its legislative power to other branches without giving the proper guidance.

Some conservatives hope to use the principle to cut back on the power of federal agencies.

A Maryland man, Herman Gundy, argued that Congress had unlawfully left it up to the attorney general to determine the law's application as it applies to those who were convicted before its enactment.

