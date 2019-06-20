Roy Moore is back for more

Washington (CNN) Roy Moore, the controversial Alabama Republican former judge who lost a special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, is looking for a rematch against Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

"Can I win? Yes, I can win. Not only can I, they know I can. That's why there is such opposition," Moore said.

This time around, Moore isn't exactly waltzing into the general election -- the former judge faces strong opposition from members of his party. Moore joins an already populated primary field, including US Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and state Rep. Arnold Mooney.

And Trump, Moore's biggest advocate in 2017, has already pooh-poohed the bid , saying Moore "cannot win" and that "Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama."

Moore said today that his decision to run was not going against Trump's wishes -- and added that he will vote for Trump again, even if Trump doesn't vote for him.