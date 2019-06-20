Trump to award race team owner Roger Penske Medal of Freedom

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, a race car team owner, former professional race car driver and entrepreneur.

Trump called Penske "a great gentleman who has won 18 Indianapolis 500s" and said Penske is "very thrilled to be getting it."

"He's very deserving, he's a great gentleman. I've known him a long time and a very brilliant guy," Trump added.

Penske, through Team Penske's social media , said in a statement that he was "humbled by the President's acknowledgment of our achievements in business, in motorsports and in our community."

