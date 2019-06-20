Appeals panel grapples with border wall funding case

(CNN) A federal appeals panel grappled on Thursday with arguments presented in a case on the use of Defense Department funds to construct parts of President Donald Trump's signature border wall.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals expressed concern, in part, over who, if not the plaintiffs, could bring a challenge. Judge Michelle Friedland pressed Justice Department lawyer James Burnham on what Congress could do to stop the government from spending funds.

"I think Congress has a variety of tools to enforce statutes," Burnham said.

"But wouldn't someone need to come to the court. I mean, you argued in the DC District Court that Congress can't come to court, so who stops it?" Friedland asked.

Last month, a federal judge blocked Trump from tapping into Defense Department funds to build parts of his US-Mexico border wall. Although the ruling didn't prevent the administration from using funds from other sources for the projects, it was a setback for the President on a signature agenda item that has consistently been thwarted by Democrats in Congress.