Justin Trudeau scores basket of treats from Nancy Pelosi after winning NBA Finals bet

(CNN) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau scored a basket of treats from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday after winning a bet that the Toronto Raptors would defeat the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship.

Pelosi presented Trudeau with a basket of California wine and chocolate at a joint news conference with the Prime Minister at the US Capitol.

"I'm here to settle the wager," the California Democrat said.

"As I promised," Pelosi said, handing Trudeau the basket, "products of the great state of California -- starting with chocolate, almonds, walnuts, pistachios and wine."

She congratulated Trudeau on the Raptors' historic win : Last week, the team beat the Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win its first NBA title.

