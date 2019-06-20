DHS cancels some Global Entry appointments as summer travel heats up, citing border crush

Washington (CNN) The Department of Homeland Security has had to cancel some Global Entry appointments as the summer travel season heats up as it transfers people to help at the southern border, a department official tells CNN.

Global Entry is a Customs and Border Protection program that "allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival" in the US. The Trusted Traveler Programs website , which includes Global Entry, already has an alert warning applicants that the "extended partial government shutdown has resulted in a backlog," of applications and renewals.

The personnel shift comes amid a swell of migrant families and children that have arrived at the US border this year. The influx has strained DHS immigration resources and caused concerns about overcrowding and delayed US Border Patrol processing.

In response to efforts at the border, "CBP is temporarily reducing staff at Global Entry Enrollment Centers nationwide and reassigning them to support frontline traveler processing during the busy summer months," Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

"Regrettably, this situation has forced the cancellation of some scheduled appointments and may make it difficult to schedule an immediate interview," the statement said.

