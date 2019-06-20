Trump administration reverses decision to end Forest Service Job Corps program

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is reversing its decision to end the US Forest Service program that trains low-income, rural students how to respond to national emergencies, after bipartisan backlash from Congress.

In a letter to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta back in May, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced his agency's intent to "terminate its role in the Job Corps program" by the end of September, arguing that it was not essential to the Forest Service's "core mission."

But the agencies reversed their decision this week following "robust engagement" with stakeholders and members of Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who strongly opposed the changes.

"For the time being, USDA does not intend to transfer these centers to DOL to allow management to determine a pathway that will maximize opportunity and results for students, minimize disruptions, and improve overall performance and integrity," a spokesperson from the Department of Labor and a spokesperson from the Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

Over 1,000 federal jobs were in danger of being cut, according to the union that represents Forest Service employees.

Read More