(CNN) Congressional negotiators are only months away from a spending deadline when the government runs out of money and the Treasury Department loses their ability to pay down the country's debt, but after a high-stakes meeting Wednesday, members say they are no closer to a deal.

"We didn't solve anything but we are talking," said Senate Appropriations Chairman Dick Shelby, an Alabama Republican. "The numbers are not that far apart, but that doesn't mean that we are there."

Fresh off a meeting with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other key appropriators Wednesday, the President's acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney accused Democrats of moving the goal posts and requesting more for domestic spending programs than they had previously asked for.

"One of the things that disappointed me when we went in there was that the last time we met with the Democrats in the House, their level of non-defense discretionary spending was $639 billion," Mulvaney said. "That was their proposal. Today their opening bid was $647 billion. So you tell me if things were moving in the right direction. Last time I checked that is not how you compromise."

One aide familiar with the meeting lamented that the talks had not gone well.

