Border Patrol chief says description of immigration facilities as 'concentration camps' is 'offensive'

(CNN) Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost said she found remarks comparing facilities along the southern border to concentration camps "offensive," during a House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing Thursday.

"I'm extremely offended by those comments," Provost said in response to questioning from Republican Rep. Michael Guest who referenced Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's remarks this week saying the US "is running concentration camps on our southern border."

"Recently, a member of Congress has referred to those detention centers as concentration camps. Remarks which myself and other members of Congress find highly offensive ... Would you care to comment on those remarks?" Guest said.

"I personally find them offensive. My men and women, as well as the men and women in (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), are doing the best that they can with the limited resources that they have," Provost said.

"I'm calling agents who are bringing toys in for children and buying them with their personal money; agents are bringing in clothes; they're feeding babies; they're going above and beyond day in and day out to try to care for these individuals to best of their ability. And this is not what they were trained or what they signed up for to do," she added.

