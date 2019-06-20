9th Circuit allows abortion clinic referral restrictions take effect

Washington (CNN) A three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Trump administration on Thursday, temporarily allowing revised regulations to go into effect that prohibit taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from talking about abortion with patients or referring patients to abortion providers.

The panel of three Republican-appointed judges in the San Francisco-based court said the so-called abortion gag rule from the Department of Health and Human Services can go into effect pending the outcome of an appeal of three lower court rulings blocking the changes to Title X from going into effect.

"To find that the Final Rule's enactment was arbitrary and capricious, the district courts generally ignored HHS's explanations, reasoning, and predictions whenever they disagreed with the policy conclusions that flowed therefrom," the judges wrote in a 25-page opinion.

"Title X is a limited grant program focused on providing pre-pregnancy family planning services -- it does not fund medical care for pregnant women," the opinion adds. "The Final Rule can reasonably be viewed as a choice to subsidize certain medical services and not others."

A federal judge in Oregon in April had blocked the rule , which was set to take effect in early May.

Read More