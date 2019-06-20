Who's No. 2 in 2020?

(This is the 14th edition of our power rankings of Democrats most likely to get their party's presidential nomination in 2020.)

(CNN) There's no question who the frontrunner is, right now, in the 2020 race. It's Joe Biden.

But who's in second? The answer to that question has been, for a very long time, easy: Bernie Sanders. It's not so easy anymore, thanks to the steady rise of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- particularly among the most liberal voters that she and Sanders are competing most aggressively for in the race.

There's also the fact that Warren is a woman and Sanders is, well, not. If Warren can fight the "who's the most liberal of them all" question to a draw, the female voters who came up in droves to push Democrats back into the House majority in the 2018 midterms might just line up behind her 2020 candidacy, which could be decisive.

Below, our rankings of the 10 candidates most likely, as of today, to wind up as the Democratic presidential nominee. We update these rankings every two weeks, so if your favorite candidate isn't on the list -- or isn't as high as you think they should be -- just stay tuned. This is politics! Things change!