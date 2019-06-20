Georgia's president blames Russia over violent protests

(CNN) The president of Georgia has accused Russia of meddling in its internal affairs and stirring anger that led to protesters attempting to storm the Georgian parliament on Thursday.

Thousands of people tried to storm the parliament in the capital, Tbilisi, Thursday evening, protesting a visit from Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian Communist Party.

Following the chaotic demonstrations, President Salome Zourabichvili wrote on Facebook late Thursday: "Russia is our enemy and occupier. Today, the Fifth Column orchestrated by Russia might become more dangerous than open aggression."

Zourabichvili described the events in parliament as "humiliating the country and insulting its dignity," but added that "in no case does this justify the artificially stirred wave of anti-state actions aimed at storming the parliament and overthrowing the authorities."

On Friday, Moscow expressed its "extreme disapproval" over the protests, which it labeled a "Russophobic provocation."

