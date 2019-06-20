Protesters attempt to storm Georgia's parliament over Russia MP's visit

(CNN) Thousands of angry protesters have gathered and attempted to storm Georgia's parliament in the capital of Tbilisi, over a controversial visit by a Russian lawmaker Thursday.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov Gavrilov opened a session of the assembly at the Georgian parliament building and infuriated Georgian opposition deputies by sitting in the chair of the parliamentary speaker. According to Reuters the lawmaker also addressed delegates in Russian, rather than the local language.

Representatives of the opposition rushed the podium in protest. Gavrilov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that he was doused with water by protesting Georgian deputies.

"They broke into the hall, seized the rostrum and my seat," he said. "We had a break, they started looking for me, tearing up documents, pouring water on me ... showing portraits of Putin."

Georgia was part of the Soviet Union until 1991, and in recent years has struggled with tensions with Russia over Moscow's support for Georgian breakaway regions Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Read More