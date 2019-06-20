Score these noise canceling headphones that won't break the bank

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love.

Noise canceling headphones are a dime a dozen. The issue, however, is finding a pair that features stellar audio quality without costing over $200.

Meet Culture Audio's V1 Noise-Cancellation Bluetooth Headphones, a pretty impressive over-ear device that allows for both passive and active noise cancellation on a budget. Currently the headphones are on sale for $135 in the CNN Store. That's 32 percent off the normal price of $200. Plus its the best pricing we found for the device across multiple retailers (including Amazon).

The V1 uses multiple microphones to block out noise and thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you'll also get smooth audio streaming across multiple devices, including your phone, tablet, computer or even TV. Prefer to stay plugged in? With a headphone jack and included cable, you can choose to stay wired.

At the most, you can expect around 20 hours of battery life (that's if you're streaming via Bluetooth and have the active noise cancellation turned off). And should you want to keep noise cancellation on while you're listening, you're looking at about 15 hours of continual usage.

When we tested the headphones, we were impressed with the overall quality of noise cancellation; It provided a distraction-free moment in a busy office space. On the sound side, the built-in drivers offer a very clear and crisp audio experience. Not bad for just $135, if you ask us.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.