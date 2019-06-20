Pakistan to open more than 1,000 new courts to fight violence against women

(CNN) Pakistan will set up more than 1,000 courts dedicated to tackling violence against women in the country, a senior judge has announced.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa detailed plans for special courts in every district in Pakistan to deal specifically with cases of violence against women in the country. The judge said that these new courts would have a "different atmosphere" where victims could speak out "without fear," news agency Reuters reported.

"1,016 courts for gender-based violence shall be established across Pakistan. Each district shall have one special court," Asif Saeed Khosa said in a televised statement Wednesday.

A number of high-profile cases in recent years have drawn attention to violence against women and girls in the South Asian nation, prompting activists and politicians to mount a push to tackle the issue.

Human Rights Watch found in its 2019 World Report that "violence against women and girls -- including rape, so-called honor killings, acid attacks, domestic violence, and forced marriage -- remains a serious problem" in Pakistan.