Scenes from the Battle of Saipan

Updated 1:47 AM ET, Thu June 20, 2019

An aerial view of smoke from the US artillery and naval bombardment of a Japanese seaplane base at Flores Point, near Tanapag harbor, during the US invasion of Saipan in June 1944.
W. Eugene Smith/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

When Allied armies were fighting their way off the Normandy beaches and into Nazi-occupied France 75 years ago, another battle raged in the Pacific that proved to be one of the most pivotal US victories of World War II — the Battle of Saipan.

The battle — June 19 to July, 9, 1944 — saw the United States gain important airstrips that enabled the bombing of the Japanese main islands, an event some have called the "death knell" for Tokyo's war effort.

Saipan took a high toll on both sides. Some 29,000 Japanese troops, almost the entire force Tokyo put on the island, were killed. Thousands of Japanese civilians also died, hundreds of them jumping to their deaths from cliffs rather than be captured by the Americans. US losses totaled almost 3,000 dead and more than 10,000 wounded.

Army reinforcements wade ashore on Saipan without enemy opposition. They relieved Marines in the battle of attrition raging in the island's interior. The ships of Task Force 58 are behind them in the Pacific Ocean.
Alamy
A father sits on the ground with his wounded child after the battle between US and Japanese forces for control of Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands in July 1944.
W. Eugene Smith/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Smoke and flames pour from ruins of buildings hit during a fierce battle to take Saipan from occupying Japanese forces.
W. Eugene Smith/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Smoke rises into the sky from the US artillery and naval bombardment of a Japanese seaplane base at Flores Point, near Tanapag harbor.
W. Eugene Smith/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Planes from a Japanese fleet battle planes and ships of US Task Force 58 during operations off Saipan Island in the Marianas in 1944.
Corbis via Getty Images
A civilian family squats on the ground, surrounded by American Marines after the battle between US and Japanese forces for control of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands in July 1944.
W. Eugene Smith/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
A group of B-29 bombers are in flight over the Pacific Ocean en route to Saipan, on January 15, 1945.
PhotoQuest/Getty Images
Japanese POWs seen in an enclosure during the Battle of Saipan are some of the more than 900 who surrendered on Saipan.
Alamy
A US Marine rests behind a cart on a rubble strewn street during the battle to take Saipan from occupying Japanese forces on July 9, 1944.
W. Eugene Smith/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
'Dauntless Dottie,' one of America's B-29 Superfortress bombers, is made ready for a bombing run on Tokyo.
Keystone/Getty Images
With dead Japanese soldiers nearby, Marines aim at the enemy downhill during the US invasion of Saipan.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images