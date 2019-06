(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Iranian forces shot down a US military drone, further escalating tensions in the Middle East. The move raises the risk of war between the two countries, CNN's Stephen Collinson says.

-- Police say 10 people were shot outside a nightclub in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

-- A group of senators received a classified briefing about reported UFO sightings involving the US Navy.

-- Fans of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz might wonder why someone would try to kill the baseball great and think they could get away with it. Authorities now say Ortiz was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

-- Dozens of Philadelphia police officers were taken off the streets and placed on administrative duty after a probe into alleged racist and hateful social posts. Police in Texas, Florida and Missouri are also under review.