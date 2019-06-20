(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Iranian forces shot down a US military drone, further escalating tensions in the Middle East. The move raises the risk of war between the two countries, CNN's Stephen Collinson says.
-- Police say 10 people were shot outside a nightclub in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
-- A group of senators received a classified briefing about reported UFO sightings involving the US Navy.
-- Fans of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz might wonder why someone would try to kill the baseball great and think they could get away with it. Authorities now say Ortiz was shot in a case of mistaken identity.
-- The US Supreme Court upheld the scope of a federal sex offender registration law. The court also ruled that a 40-foot memorial cross on Maryland public land does not violate the separation between church and state.
-- Dozens of Philadelphia police officers were taken off the streets and placed on administrative duty after a probe into alleged racist and hateful social posts. Police in Texas, Florida and Missouri are also under review.
-- A man threatened to "kill every gay person I can" at St. Louis PrideFest, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing court documents.
-- Slack, the popular workplace communication tool, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company is now worth more than $20 billion.
-- Carrie Underwood, the NFL and NBC were sued over the "Sunday Night Football" theme song.