72 Philadelphia police officers are off street duty over racist and hateful Facebook posts

(CNN) Seventy-two Philadelphia police officers have been placed on administrative duty in light of racist and offensive social media posts allegedly made by the officers, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia police launched an investigation into a public database of social media posts by officers that included Confederate imagery, anti-Muslim sentiments, violent rhetoric and racist comments.

As the investigation is underway, the officers have been taken off of street duty, but are still reporting to work.

An independent law firm will assist with the ongoing investigation, Ross said at a press conference. The department plans to review each post to see if the speech is constitutionally protected by the First Amendment, he added.

"If the speech is determined to be protected, no further action will be taken," Ross said. "An example would be an opinion on a matter of public concern that may be unpopular ... but does not include threats of violence or pejorative language against any protected class."

