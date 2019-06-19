A Pennsylvania woman was bitten by a copperhead snake while doing laundry

(CNN) A Pennsylvania woman was on her way to do laundry when she encountered a surprise guest in her basement, police say.

Judy Reed descended the stairs of her Mount Penn home Tuesday morning to clean some clothes. A copperhead snake was there, and the 2-foot-long adolescent reptile bit her on the left arm above the elbow.

Reed quickly called 911 and was transported to the hospital. When police arrived, they contacted the state Fish and Boat Commission, which trapped the snake in a bag and relocated it to a safe spot outdoors, Detective Sgt. Deron Manndel of the Central Berks Regional Police Department told CNN.

Reed's house sits at the base of a mountain, and the snake was most likely trying to escape the recent spate of rainy weather, police said.

