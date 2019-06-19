Parents brawl over a 13-year-old umpire's call at Little League game. Police say they're 'disgusted'

(CNN) Police are calling on parents to "grow up" after a fight broke out at a Little League baseball game near Denver, Colorado.

Parents and coaches were unhappy with a call made by the 13-year-old umpire during Saturday's game, according to the Lakewood Police Department . They then stormed the field and began punching each other as the 7-year-old players looked on.

"We were disgusted, quite frankly," Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero told HLN on Wednesday. "Baseball and 7-year-old kids, it's the parents that need to grow up here. That's the saddest part."

The police department said several people have already been cited for disorderly conduct. Multiple injuries have been reported and one person had a serious bodily injury, according to police.

Officers are still seeking any available information about the fight. They are asking for help identifying one man seen wearing a white shirt and teal shorts in the video.

