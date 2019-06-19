New York man accused of murder-for-hire plot against his father and brother, prosecutor says

(CNN) A New York man has been accused of hiring gang members to kill his father at a McDonald's drive-through and ordering an attempted hit on his brother, according to federal prosecutors.

Anthony Zottola Sr., 41, allegedly plotted with members of the Bloods gang to fatally shot his 71-year-old father, Sylvester Zottola, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The elder Zottola was gunned down on October 4 in his vehicle as he waited for an order at a McDonald's in the Bronx, prosecutors said. The father had survived two previous attempts on his life -- in December 2017 and July 2018, according to prosecutors.

Anthony Zottola, a Westchester County resident, is also accused of the near-fatal shooting of his brother, Salvatore Zottola, on July 11, 2018, prosecutors said in a statement.

Zottola and three other defendants were arrested Tuesday. They entered not guilty pleas to the indictment charging them with murder-for-hire conspiracy, according to prosecutors. One other defendant is a fugitive.

