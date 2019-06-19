$1 million of meth found in suitcases in a Washington forest

(CNN) Two suitcases full of meth were discovered in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Monday.

The drugs, weighing in at 186 pounds, were found when Okanogan County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit assisted Homeland Security with a smuggling investigation in the forest near the town of Mazama.

"The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest encompasses more than 4-million acres in Washington state and stretches north to south from the Canadian border to the Goat Rocks Wilderness -- a distance of about 180 miles," the Forest Service says on its website.

Sgt. Gene Davis and his K-9 partner Gunner located the two suitcases in a heavily brushy area of the national forest, according to police. Authorities say the street value of the drugs is estimated to be around $1 million.

"Cocaine has been the main narcotic purchased by detectives over the last few years but methamphetamine is a close second," according to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office's website . "The task force also works border cases involving smuggling, usually marijuana cases."

