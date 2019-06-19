Maleah Davis' casket is colored with rainbows, "My Little Pony," and lots of pink

(CNN) Maleah Davis -- the 4-year-old found dead after she went missing in early May -- will be buried in a colorful, one-of-a-kind casket, a tribute to her memory and her grieving family.

The casket was built and donated by SoulShine Industries to the Davis family.

"The casket is the most important part of remembering somebody, so it should be special," said company owner Trey Ganem told CNN.

Ganem said that he received over 200 calls from the community asking him to make a casket for the Davis family. She will be buried in a private funeral on Saturday.

"It was such a blessing to provide something special for this loving family," Ganem said.