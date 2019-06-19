'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer donated to a cancer walk in Alex Trebek's name

(CNN) James Holzhauer, the "Jeopardy!" champion who won 32 straight games, earning a total of $2,462,216, has donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk.

And he did so in Alex Trebek's name.

The popular "Jeopardy!" host publicly announced the diagnosis of his stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. He's since said he's in near-remission

Here's how it happened: During what would be the contestant's final episode, Trebek praised Holzhauer's daughter for a handmade card. "I want to express my thanks to your beautiful little daughter, Natasha, for having made this get-well card for me," Trebek said in the beginning of the show. "That was very sweet of her."

Ann Zediker, a resident of Holzhauer's former town and fundraiser in the walk, told CNN that she was watching the show and, aware of Holzhauer's connection to Naperville -- the champ is a former resident -- decided she would reach out and invite him to the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk on July 14.

Read More