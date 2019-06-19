A high school somehow lost its entire class of rising seniors' ACT tests

(CNN) Most high school students hope to take the ACT once and get it over with.

But for 440 students at a North Carolina high school, that's impossible.

Their school lost the test's answer sheets for the entire rising senior class -- that's everyone who took the ACT on February 20 and March 13.

The answers are just, well, gone.

"It was human error," Moore County Schools spokeswoman Catherine Murphy told CNN. "The actual answer sheets were never shipped back to ACT." The school, which is in Southern Pines, North Carolina, has no record of a shipment and administrators "have no idea" where the answer sheets are, Murphy said.

