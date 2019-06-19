Only 14 states allow unpermitted lemonade stands. Country Time wants the others to do the same

(CNN) Grab those extra pennies and dimes, because it's almost the official start of summer, which means kids are getting ready for peak lemonade stand season.

There's one thing that could stop them from opening up shop on those hot neighborhood streets though: the law.

Only 14 states allow unpermitted lemonade stands, according to Country Time. So if you're not in California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, North Dakota, Nebraska, Texas, Missouri, Louisiana, Illinois, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island or Connecticut, those adorable kids selling you lemonade without permits are breaking the law.

But the lemonade mix company wants to change that.

