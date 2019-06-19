St. Louis Children's Hospital sends 200 teddy bears to Boston's after ruining their Stanley Cup dreams

(CNN) It's been a week since the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals, but there's no bad blood between the two cities.

St. Louis Children's Hospital just sent 200 Build-A-Bear bears to Boston Children's Hospital, as what they say is a thank you for a Stanley Cup tournament well-played.

"Happy flight to the 200 @buildabear bear hugs being sent from @STLchildrens to @BostonChildrens. From our city to yours, thank you for a fun #StanleyCup experience! #GuardiansOfChildhood"

Yeah, this is better than a handshake line.

St. Louis Children's Hospital decided to do this project before the finals even started, regardless of whether they won. They teamed up with Build-A-Bear, who donated the bears to the cause.

